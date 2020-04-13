Downton Abbey or Xavier's mansion from the X-Men movies could both fit the bill as a fictional residence during coronavirus lockdown

WAYNE Manor, the ancestral home of Bruce Wayne aka Batman, recently topped a poll for the fictional house people would most like to spend lockdown in.

It just pipped The Burrow, home to the Weasleys in the Harry Potter books, to take top spot.

These two were the runaway top choices, with US fictional dwellings taking the next three slots – the Banks' family mansion in Fresh Prince of Bel Air, the house in Home Alone and Monica's and Rachel's apartment in Friends.

For those with a more spooky outlook Dracula’s castle and the Addams Family home also featured and for would-be sleuths 221B Baker Street, the home of Sherlock Holmes, was also a favourite. The poll was commissioned by online property company sellhousefastuk.

Which fictional home would you like to find yourself in?

Locally we have Downton Abbey – aka Highclere Castle – home to Lord Grantham. Or how about the Xavier Institute for Higher Learning or Xavier's School for Gifted Youngsters from the X-Men movies, which you might better know as Englefield House.

Maybe Villanelle’s Paris flat in Killing Eve or St Nonatus House from Call the Midwife would be your ideal location.

Tell us where your fictional home of choice would be during lockdown?