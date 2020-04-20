Starlink satellites - not an alien invasion

THERE was a lot of chatter on social media last night when a streak of lights passed across the night sky.

Some people thought they were seeing shooting stars, some thought it was the Lyrid meteor and some were worried it was an alien invasion.

In fact the smooth-moving procession of lights was about 40 Starlink satellites.

And you can see them again tonight.

The Starlink satellites are the brainchild of business tycoon Elon Musk, who owns US company SpaceX and who intends to eventually have 12,000 of them in the sky. They are intended to provide satellite internet access.

But they are not popular with astronomers who fear that they will interfere with the natural spectacles that the stars and planets provide.

The Starlink satellites will be visible again tonight at about 10pm - and don't forget the Lyrid meteor showers which will peak tomorrow.