Wang v Brandon - the University Challenge face off

MONDAY night is quiz night of the highest order. Every week for the last few months Jeremy Paxman has been putting university students through their paces as teams vie to become University Challenge champions 2020.

This year, two stand out performers will be going head-to-head in the final.

Step forward Ian Wang representing Corpus Christi, Cambridge, and Brandon Blackwell, hoping to put Imperial College, London into winning position.

Wang has accumulated an astonishing 319 points for his team - 27 per cent of the total, while Brandon has trounced that with 482 points - 41 per cent of the total. On paper it looks like a wipeout for Imperial, but don't write Wang off.

Both have earned nicknames.

Grandmaster Wang is so-called because he correctly identified a song by hip-hop group Grandmaster Flash, much to the amusement of Mr Paxman.

Brandon is known among the legion of the programme's fans as The Scowler because of his incredible range of facial expressions.

They have built up an equal army of detractors and fans, but either way tonight's final promises to be a belter.

University Challenge is on BBC2 tonight (Monday) at 8.30pm.

Who will you be rooting for? Grandmaster Wang or The Scowler?