Nesting birds make their home in Thatcham

THESE fab photographs have been sent in by Anisa Akinlami, who spotted a blue tit gathering nesting material in her garden in Kennet Heath, Thatcham

She said: "On the same day that you posted about the birds nesting we had a few blue tits in our garden in the morning collecting nesting material and a bee on our apple blossoms and quince blossoms too. Lucky coincidence."

Lucky for us Mrs Akinlami took some photographs. Thank you.

If you've got some pictures you'd like to share of signs of spring in your garden, email geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk