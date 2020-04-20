Monday Mystery

The answers to the five riddles are:

1: I have a neck and no head, two arms and no hands - what am I?

A jumper

2: A pregnant lady named her children: Dominique, Regis, Michelle, Fawn, Sophie and Lara.

What will she name her next child? Jessica, Katie, Abby or Tilly?

Tilly - take the first two letters of each name - Do Re Mi Fa So La - next one would be Ti

3: This five letter word becomes shorter when you add two letters to it. What is it?

Short



4: I stay in the corner but travel the world. What am I?

A postage stamp



5: Many have heard me, but no one has seen me, and I will not speak back until spoken to. What am I?

An echo

