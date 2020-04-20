Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Monday Mystery

The riddles unriddled

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

01635 886684

Monday Mystery

The answers to the five riddles are: 

1: I have a neck and no head, two arms and no hands - what am I?

A jumper

 

2: A pregnant lady named her children: Dominique, Regis, Michelle, Fawn, Sophie and Lara.
What will she name her next child? Jessica, Katie, Abby or Tilly?

Tilly - take the first two letters of each name - Do Re Mi Fa So La - next one would be Ti

 

3: This five letter word becomes shorter when you add two letters to it. What is it?

Short


4: I stay in the corner but travel the world. What am I?

 A postage stamp


5: Many have heard me, but no one has seen me, and I will not speak back until spoken to. What am I?

An echo

Pictures quiz click here

