Newburytoday daily brain workout

Q1: Find a word that can be placed at the end of the first word and at the beginning of the second word to create two new words

VIE ???? SPAN

Q2:What is the next number in this sequence?

31 28 31 30 31

Q3: A football and rugby ball cost £62 in total. If the rugby ball cost £10 more than the football, what is the price of each?

Q4: Find a word that can be placed at the end of the first word and before the second to form two new words:

PHOTO ???? RIGHT

Q5: What is the next letter in this sequence?

O T T F F

