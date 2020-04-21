Newburytoday daily brain workout
Tue, 21 Apr 2020
Q1: Find a word that can be placed at the end of the first word and at the beginning of the second word to create two new words
VIE ???? SPAN
Q2:What is the next number in this sequence?
31 28 31 30 31
Q3: A football and rugby ball cost £62 in total. If the rugby ball cost £10 more than the football, what is the price of each?
Q4: Find a word that can be placed at the end of the first word and before the second to form two new words:
PHOTO ???? RIGHT
Q5: What is the next letter in this sequence?
O T T F F
