Newburytoday daily brain workout

Q1: Find a word that can be placed at the end of the first word and at the beginning of the second word to create two new words

VIE WING SPAN

Q2:What is the next number in this sequence?

31 28 31 30 31 - the next number is 30 (they are the days of the month in sequence, but not a leap year)

Q3: A football and rugby ball cost £62 in total. If the rugby ball cost £10 more than the football, what is the price of each?

Football £26/rugby ball £36

Q4: Find a word that can be placed at the end of the first word and before the second to form two new words:

PHOTO COPY RIGHT

Q5: What is the next letter in this sequence?

O T T F F - S - they are the first letters of numbers one, two, three, four, five...

