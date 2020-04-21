Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Snakes alive! - slithering across Greenham Common

Nature enjoying the lockdown

THANKS to Chris Godding who spotted this adder 'basking in the sunshine' when she was on her bicycle ride around Greenham Common at the weekend.

And it seems that Kennet Heath, Thatcham is a proving a popular nesting ground for blue tits. We've been sent these photographs by Tina Lorimer who said: "Up until now - 13 years here - we’ve been mostly visited by pigeons and blackbirds, but recently, blue tits have visited and are nesting in our bird box at last."

We love sharing your photos of wildlife in your gardens and out on your daily, safe exercise, keep snapping and send them to geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk 

