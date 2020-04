!. How many pockets are there on a standard size billiard table? six

2. Which English town did the Romans call Eboracum? York

3. Which Indonesian volcano erupted in 1883 causing 36000 deaths? Krakatoa

4. Apart from nutmeg, which other spice is obtained from the nutmeg tree? mace

5. What is Bond villian Goldfinger's first name? Auric

