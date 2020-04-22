World Earth Day - spring bird watching in Thatcham

THATCHAM is clearly a magnet for birds at the moment.

Helen Bazin sent us these photographs and said: "I have been really enjoying having the time to watch the birds in my garden in Thatcham. Here are some photos I have taken of the starlings, blue tits, sparrow and red kite."

Thanks Helen.

Come on West Berkshire - there must be other places, apart from Thatcham, where the wildlife is out in abundance and nature is on show - although keep them coming from Thatcham if you spot them.

Email your photographs to geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk and let's all celebrate the natural world.