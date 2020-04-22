Is Dwayne The Rock Johnson the movie star you'd most like to spend lockdown with?

FILM fans might not be able to enjoy big screen blockbusters during lockdown, but they’re certain about which movie legend would help make social isolation a bit more bearable.

Cinemagoers from the south would choose Dwayne Johnson, aka The Rock, as their favourite lockdown partner, according to a study by Showcase Cinemas.

In a nationwide poll, movie-going fans in the south chose The Rock – star of Jumanji and Fast & Furious - as the big screen celebrity who they’d most like to be locked down with.

Johnson pipped Chris Hemsworth – famous for playing Thor in The Avengers movie franchise - to the title in a closely fought contest.

Men In Black and Independence Day star Will Smith came third in the poll, closely followed by Scarlett Johansson and Jennifer Lawrence (who both polled 11 per cent).

Twice as many film fans would rather spend lockdown with a funny actor or actress (32 per cent) than a physically attractive actor or actress (15 per cent), the study reveals.

While 22.5 per cent of men voted to spend their lockdown with a physically attractive movie star, women overwhelmingly opted to spend it with a funny actor - 42 per cent.

More than a third -36 per cent - of the 2,000 UK adults polled listed visiting the cinema as one of its most missed activities during lockdown.

Seeing family (61 per cent), going out with friends (56 per cent) and travelling (47 per cent) are the top three things most missed by Brits forced to socially isolate during the coronavirus pandemic, according to the survey.

The new James Bond movie – No Time To Die – is the most anticipated new release with around 47 per cent of those polled listing it as the movie they really want to see when lockdown is over.

The top 10 film stars the UK wants to be in lockdown with are:

Dwayne Johnson

Chris Hemsworth

Will Smith

Scarlett Johansson

Jennifer Lawrence

Johnny Depp

Tom Cruise

Margot Robbie

Colin Firth

Leonardo DiCaprio