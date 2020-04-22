Elon Musk Starlink launch live tonight and Lyrid meteor shower caught on camera

IF you stayed to up to do some stargazing into the small hours of the morning you will probably have been rewarded with a bit of a light show.

The Lyrid meteor shower was visible throughout the night and our photographer Phil Cannings was there to capture it as the two stacked images below show.

Tonight you could watch Starlink launch live from Cape Canaveral at 8.37pm (time could change so keep an eye out for updates)

Watch it fly over the UK and possibly deploy 20 minutes later.

Starlink 5 will pass over the UK at 9.36pm and if you feel up to it there will be the opportunity to do some more Lyrid meteor shower-spotting.

Here are Phil's photos from last night:

The first one had 150 images, each photo at 15 secs, F2.8 ISO 800 picture taken from 10pm

Second one without any shooting stars – 180 images 15secs 2.8 ISO 800 picture taken from 11pm

These shots show the single image of the shooting star

Did you get any shots of the Lyrid meteor shower? If so email them to geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk and we'll create an online gallery.