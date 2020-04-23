NHS appreciation day - clap for carers and key workers 8pm tonight

SHANNON Goree has given her toy display a makeover.

Her displays of cuddly toys have kept the residents of Shefford Woodlands entertained over the last few weeks and now she has her menagerie playing the part of key workers doing their shopping and going about their business.

At 8pm tonight the nation will once again unite in their appreciation of key workers - not just doctors and nurses, but also all the auxillary services that are keeping this country going.

8pm #clapforkeyworkers #clapforcarers #clapfortheNHS