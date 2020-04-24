Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Double Starlink satellite pass this evening

Starlink 5 and 6 should be bright and easy to spot

THERE will be two back to back Starlink passes this evening at around 9pm.

The Starlink 6 which launched on Wednesday, should be visible as a 'string of pearls', then shortly after Starlink 5 will pass over.

Both  are expected to be bright and you should be able to see them clearly.

Remember they come from the west, passing Venus, towards the Plough (the constellation that looks like a large saucepan).

And don't forget Venus is still shining brightly and you should still see the Lyrid meteor shower throughout the night.

