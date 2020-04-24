Double Starlink satellite pass this evening

THERE will be two back to back Starlink passes this evening at around 9pm.

The Starlink 6 which launched on Wednesday, should be visible as a 'string of pearls', then shortly after Starlink 5 will pass over.

Both are expected to be bright and you should be able to see them clearly.

Remember they come from the west, passing Venus, towards the Plough (the constellation that looks like a large saucepan).

And don't forget Venus is still shining brightly and you should still see the Lyrid meteor shower throughout the night.