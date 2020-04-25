Starlink satellite sightings for Saturday

CLEARER skies tonight mean greater chance of seeing Starlink 5 tonight

It is expected to rise up near Venus in the west at 9.48pm and pass over near the Plough. The pass should last about 20 mintues giving plenty of opportunity to spot one or more of the satellites gliding over.

Unfortunately Starlink 6, which launched on Wednesday is unlikely to be visible in West Berkshire and North Hampshire, but if you want to give it a try, look out at 9pm for about 10 minutes or more.

You may also see other satellites gliding across the sky as there are plenty of them up there.

You may also spot a bright crescent Moon, with the rest of the orb slightly illuminated - this is called Earthshine and worth spotting.

Don't forget Venus is still extremely bright and the night sky is truly magnificent at the moment. Wrap up warm and keep an eye out for the Lyrid meteor shower still on the go.

Don't forget to send your photographs to geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk