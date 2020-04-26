Venus and crescent Moon close together and Earthshine

VENUS and the Moon will be close together over to the west just after sunset.

As it gets darker, you should also see the Moon as a whole circle, but with one side lit up. This is known as Earthshine and is created by sunlight bouncing off Earth back up onto the Moon’s dark side, as our NWN photographer Phil Cannings' shot above shows.

With cloudy and rainy weather forecast for next week, this could be your last chance to do some sky gazing for a while.

This rather wobbly iPhone image, taken on Saturday, gives you an idea of what you will see - with Venus shining above the crescent moon. Tonight they will be even closer together.

It looks far more impressive than this photograph and is well worth popping outside to have a look.

If you want to try and catch another Starlink pass, it will take place at 10.24pm.

The clear sky means that the star constellations are very clear to see and we love seeing your photographs. Email them to geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

Look out for a gallery of your super Moon, satellite and meteor shower photographs in the Newbury Weekly News, on Thursday, April 30.