Blenheim Palace mow-tivational message to frontline workers

BLENHEIM Palace, the birthplace of Winston Churchill, has expressed its gratitude for the country’s frontline workers by mowing a giant ‘Thank You’ message into the Palace’s lawn.

The expression of thanks measures 75 metres long and nine metres high and took four days to prepare and cut.

It was completed ahead of Thursday’s ‘Clap for the NHS’ by the Oxfordshire UNESCO World Heritage Site’s gardening team.

Operations director at Blenheim Palace Heather Carter said: “We wanted to do something to show our huge appreciation, for the amazing NHS but also for everyone working on the frontline to help protect and support us all.

“Whether it’s the emergency services, shop workers, delivery drivers, waste collection services or those working in our utilities – we owe them all a huge debt of gratitude.

“This was our way of showing them we care and we recognise the enormous sacrifices they’re all having to make on our behalf,” she added.

The message was carefully mown into the palace’s normally, perfectly-manicured South Lawn by Blenheim’s gardening team.

The lawn, which measures around three acres in total and usually gets cut twice a week, was originally created by landscape gardener ‘Capability’ Brown in the 1760s.

Like other stately homes and heritage sites, Blenheim Palace, located in Woodstock, Oxfordshire, is shut to the public during the lockdown period.

Blenheim Park, however, is open from 10am-4pm, with numbers limited for social distancing purposes. The shop, café and all toilet facilities remain closed. All dogs must be kept on a lead for safety and the protection of wildlife and livestock in the Park. Cycling is not permitted in Park. www.blenheimpalace.com/