Newbury flag needs your votes on Twitter

Check out the Flag Institute Twitter poll, #FACupOfFlags – a competition to identify the UK Flag Registry‘s top flags.

The FA Cup of Flags kicked off on April 24 with a poll to find the best registered village/town/city flag in Wales. And the winner was Tywyn, with 40 per cent of the vote.

Tywyn now goes forward to play the flags of the seven registered Welsh counties for the #WelshCupOfFlags.

Meanwhile Cardiff resisted a late surge from Craig-y-Dorth to finish second and join 35 English towns in the #FACupOfFlags first-round qualifiers.

Flags are grouped in pools of four and daily voting started on April 26.

Today is the final town group match in the #FACupOfFlags Who will you send through to the next round? — The Flag Institute (@FlagInstitute) May 4, 2020

Founded in 1971, the Flag Institute is a UK charity working to promote interest in all aspects of flags and flag flying (vexillology); to foster knowledge and understanding; and to offer a unique free source of expert advice, information and comment. Membership is open to all.