Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Newbury flag needs your votes on Twitter

Flag Institute is running #FACupofFlags

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886684

Newbury Suggestions 2

Check out the Flag Institute Twitter poll, #FACupOfFlags – a competition to identify the UK Flag Registry‘s top flags.

The FA Cup of Flags kicked off on April 24 with a poll to find the best registered village/town/city flag in Wales. And the winner was Tywyn, with 40 per cent of the vote. 

Tywyn now goes forward to play the flags of the seven registered Welsh counties for the #WelshCupOfFlags.

Meanwhile Cardiff resisted a late surge from Craig-y-Dorth to finish second and join 35 English towns in the #FACupOfFlags first-round qualifiers.

Flags are grouped in pools of four and daily voting started on  April 26.

Founded in 1971, the Flag Institute is a UK charity working to promote interest in all aspects of flags and flag flying (vexillology); to foster knowledge and understanding; and to offer a unique free source of expert advice, information and comment. Membership is open to all.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

New data shows where West Berkshire people who died with Covid-19 are from

Coronavirus: What we know

Woman hospitalised after car crashes into wall

Woman hospitalised after car crashes into wall in Newbury

Arrest following serious crash

Arrest following serious crash 

Anger over 'people ignoring lockdown' at common

Anger over 'people ignoring lockdown' at common

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33