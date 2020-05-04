Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

May the fourth be with you - Monday memories from Greenham Common

Once upon a time in a galaxy far far away

FIVE years ago footage of Greenham's intergalactic appearance in Star Wars: Episode VII The Force Awakens was released.

To celebrate at the time, NWN sent one of their own Stormtroopers - and huge Star Wars fan - to stride across Greenham Common.

We thought today was a fitting day to relive that moment.

And the real thing

100%

More recently Greenham Common was used to film scenes for Fast & Furious 9. Whatever next?

