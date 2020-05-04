May the fourth be with you - Monday memories from Greenham Common
Mon, 04 May 2020
FIVE years ago footage of Greenham's intergalactic appearance in Star Wars: Episode VII The Force Awakens was released.
To celebrate at the time, NWN sent one of their own Stormtroopers - and huge Star Wars fan - to stride across Greenham Common.
We thought today was a fitting day to relive that moment.
And the real thing
More recently Greenham Common was used to film scenes for Fast & Furious 9. Whatever next?
