How well do you know the 90s

Answers to We Love the 90s Quiz:

Culture: 1 Will Smith. 2 Amazon. 3 Hollyoaks. 4 Starbursts. 5 Tamagotchi. 6 Adams. 7 Pink with yellow spots. 8 An internet search engine. 9 GMTV. 

Sport & Leisure:  1 Barcelona. 2 PlayStation. 3 Argentina. 4 Space Jam. 5 Triple jump. 6 The Rock. 7 Because of a bomb scare. 8 John Fashanu and Ulrika Johnson. 9 Nigel Mansell (1992) and Damon Hill (1996). 

Showbiz: 1 Brooke Shields. 2 Chris Evans. 3 Beverley Hills 90210. 4 Fox Mulder and Dana Scully. 5 Marcel. 6 Neighbours. 7 Richard Bacon. 8 Game of Thrones. 9 Helen Mirren. 

Music: 1 Geri Halliwell. 2 Alanis Morissette. 3 Katrina and the Waves. 4 Manchester. 5 Milli Vanilli. 6 Robin Hood Prince of Thieves. 7 Vanilla Ice. 8 Mambo No.5. 9 Barbie Girl. 

News: 1 Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. 2 1994. 3 Paris. 4 Dolly the Sheep. 5 Trainspotting. 6 Jack Dawson. 7 The Euro currency. 8 Euro Disney. 9 Grant and Phil Mitchell. 

