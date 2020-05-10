Lockdown put a stop to 2020's Crafty Craft race along the Kennet & Avon canal from Kintbury to Newbury - so here are some memories

The annual Craft Craft race was to have taken place this Sunday, May 10. The coronavirus lockdown means it has had to be cancelled, but it doesn't stop us reliving some of the highlights of the popular local event.

Here's a look back at some of the crafts that have stayed the course .... or not

This crew from 1974 are in sync...almost

This vehicle looks more like a Water Rover than a Land Rover in 1984

Thomas the Tank Engine shows off his versatility in 1992

Hats off to this crew from Beenham in 2016

Ready for the off in 1982

Playing it cool in 2009

That sinking feeling in 1980...

... and in 2016

Sailing away in 1992

Feeling a bit tipsy in 1974

Taking a dive in 2014