Lockdown put a stop to 2020's Crafty Craft race along the Kennet & Avon canal from Kintbury to Newbury - so here are some memories

Sink or swim - the local charity fundraiser always provided entertainment

Lockdown put a stop to today's Crafty Craft race along the Kennet & Avon canal from Kintbury to Newbury - so here are some memories

The annual Craft Craft race was to have taken place this Sunday, May 10. The coronavirus lockdown means it has had to be cancelled, but it doesn't stop us reliving some of the highlights of the popular local event.

Here's a look back at some of the crafts that have stayed the course .... or not

100%

This crew from 1974 are in sync...almost

100%

This vehicle looks more like a Water Rover than a Land Rover in 1984

100%

Thomas the Tank Engine shows off his versatility in 1992

100%

Hats off to this crew from Beenham in 2016

100%

Ready for the off in 1982

100%

Playing it cool in 2009

100%

That sinking feeling in 1980...

100%

... and in 2016

100%

Sailing away in 1992

100%

Feeling a bit tipsy in 1974

100%

Taking a dive in 2014

