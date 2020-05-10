Lockdown put a stop to 2020's Crafty Craft race along the Kennet & Avon canal from Kintbury to Newbury - so here are some memories

Gallery of past Crafty Craft races
Sun, 10 May 2020
The annual Craft Craft race was to have taken place this Sunday, May 10. The coronavirus lockdown means it has had to be cancelled, but it doesn't stop us reliving some of the highlights of the popular local event.
Here's a look back at some of the crafts that have stayed the course .... or not
This crew from 1974 are in sync...almost
This vehicle looks more like a Water Rover than a Land Rover in 1984
Thomas the Tank Engine shows off his versatility in 1992
Hats off to this crew from Beenham in 2016
Ready for the off in 1982
Playing it cool in 2009
That sinking feeling in 1980...
... and in 2016
Sailing away in 1992
Feeling a bit tipsy in 1974
Taking a dive in 2014
