Toy Story - Shefford Woodlands family lift lockdown spirits

WHEN lockdown started in late March, Shefford Woodlands resident Shannon Goree heard that some people were putting teddy bears and other soft toys in their windows for children to spot as they took their daily exercise.

“I thought it was such a great idea I decided to create a display with some of my – now grown-up – children’s toys. At first, we thought it would be a bit of fun for people to see on their walks as there is a public footpath running by our house,” said Mrs Goree.

Since then, she and her family – husband Antony and three sons aged between 14 and 25, have come up with entertaining tableaux to the delight of passers-by.

“It started as just a bit of fun, but the more we got into it, the more we kept adding to the displays and thinking up appropriate themes.

“It really is a team effort – when we came up with a lockdown concert idea, one of our sons who produces his own music provided some of the props for it and we even shot a video with music playing in the background.

“We tend to think of the next day’s display when we’re all gathered round at the table having a meal, then we get cracking to find all the props.

“It’s up to me and my husband to put the displays out – the boys contribute ideas, but the actual ‘hard work’ is down to us.”

The displays stay in situ until about 8pm, before the toys are made ready for the next day’s performance.

Mrs Goree said: “We’ve used so many props. The Paddington Bear is mine from when I was two and some of the baby clothes are also mine that my parents had hung on to.”

Mrs Goree says the feedback has been really inspiring and motivated them to keep going: “One jogger said that seeing the displays is what gives her the boost to finish her run and that she takes photographs of them and sends them to Australia.

“And a neighbour's little boy left us a thank you note.”

Mrs Goree may not have expected to be doing this eight weeks on, but her enthusiasm has not been dimmed and she is still coming up with new ideas daily. You can see her displays on her Instagram account shannongoree and check out what her family come up with next.

Today's display is the Shefford Woodlands daily press conference. Watch the video and work out who is who: