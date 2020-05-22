The National Trust's latest statement on reopening and coronavirus

The Nationa Trust said: "From Thursday, May 21, we will open some of our larger car parks in England to visitors who have pre-booked spaces.

"On Monday (May 18) a booking system will open on the trust’s website.

"Details about which car parks are bookable will appear on property webpages, and we are urging visitors to check online for the latest details and booking instructions before travelling.

"Members will be able to book a space for free, while non-members will need to pay in advance for their space.



"The opening of larger car parks in England comes days after we started opening some of our smaller car parks in line with Government advice, so people can access fresh air, open space and nature.

"For the moment our pay-for-entry places, including houses and gardens, remain closed.

"Any reopening will be phased and gradual. In order to maintain social distancing when they reopen, we plan to introduce a pre-booking system.

"The latest Government guidance restricting the public’s use of outdoor ticketed venues means they remain closed for now."

The National Trust website is www.nationaltrust.org.uk