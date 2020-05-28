Greenham Common Control Tower café open for takeaways

GREENHAM Common Control Tower is trialling a takeaway food service from today (Thursday) to Sunday.

The service is available between 11am and 2.30pm on Thursday and Friday, May 28 and 29, and between 10.30am and 2pm on Saturday and Sunday, May 30 and 31.

Clear signage and social distancing measures are in place

Greenham Common Control Tower commercial director Peter Fazal said: "The car park is very full and there are lot of people taking advantage of the good weather and using the common so we wanted to be able to provide refreshments as soon as possible.

"We are a community space and it has been hard work to get this up and running, but we are now able to offer hot and cold drinks, bacon rolls and sausage rolls, as well as a range of snacks and ice creams from the café kiosk."

Mr Fazal said that they intend to open the café every Thursday to Sunday from now on "assuming the demand is there".

"People have been going past and saying they are glad to see us open."

Café manager Carrie preparing hot drinks for takeaway

Appropriate social distancing measures and safety precautions have been put in place and the tower operators ask that people please observe the signage and instructions.

There is no access to the tower building.

Mr Fazal said that the café and tower – when it does open – is always looking for volunteers to join the team: "We welcome anyone to come and join us to keep this wonderful local facility and point of interest up and running for the local community."

To find out more about Greenham Common Control Tower and how to sign up as a volunteer, visit www.greenhamtower.org.uk