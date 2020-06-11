Summer solstice celebrations at Stonehenge cancelled because of Covid-19 pandemic

ENGLISH Heritage has cancelled the summer solstice celebrations at Stonehenge over the weekend of Saturday, June 20, and Sunday, June 21.

Members of the public are being urged not to visit the ancient site in Wiltshire and instead watch the event, which will be live streamed for free on all its social media channels.

In an announcement on Twitter, it said: 'As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, for the safety and wellbeing of all attendees, volunteers and staff, English Heritage regrets that we will not be able to host the summer solstice celebrations at Stonehenge this year.'

Stonehenge director Nichola Tasker said: ‘We hope that our [livestream] offers an alternative opportunity for people near and far to connect with this spiritual place at such a special time of year, and we look forward to welcoming everyone back next year.’

Sunrise will be live-streamed on English Heritage’s Youtube Channel at 4.52am BST on Sunday, June 21.