National Trust keeps Avebury closed for Summer solstice due to Covid-19 restrictions

LIKE Stonehenge, the National Trust-run Avebury stone circle will remain closed to visitors at Summer solstice, due to the restrictions caused by Covid-19.

The Trust says all facilities, including the campsite, the village pub, car parks and toilets will remain closed.

The celebrations which take place every midsummer, on or around 21 June, regularly attract many people to both Stonehenge and the surrounding areas, including Avebury.

A statement on the National Trust website states: 'Our priority is always to ensure the safety and wellbeing of staff, volunteers, attendees and residents. The decision to remain closed for Summer Solstice 2020 was made due to the on-going ban on mass gatherings, and the need to maintain social distancing - still the mainstay of measures to combat Coronavirus.

'Before making this decision we consulted widely with partners, including English Heritage, Wiltshire Council, the police, ambulance services and Avebury Parish Council.'

English Heritage, will be live streaming from Stonehenge for free on their social media channels.