West Berkshire weather: temperatures set to soar

WEST Berkshire will be basking in sunshine this week as temperatures rise to 33°C by Friday.

After last week's unsettled weather, it is time to get the sun cream out and stay in the shade.

The Met Office says the dry, sunny and warm weather today will continue throughout the week, with the long sunny spells continuing.

Temperatures are set to rise to above 30°C from Wednesday through to Friday. The hot humid weather could mean a chance of thunderstorms, but at the moment it is sunshine all the way.

Make sure you look after your pets - with plenty of water, don't take your dogs walking in the midday sun and make sure they have somewhere shady to rest.

Also be mindful of fires - the ground is still dry even after the recent rain showers - avoid lighting bonfires and watch over barbecues.

Enjoy the sunshine - but stay safe and remember if you are in open spaces to be mindful of social distancing.