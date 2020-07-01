Dogs Trust advice on creating a pet-friendly garden
Wed, 01 Jul 2020
WITH summer well and truly here, and the nation’s gardens in full bloom, Dogs Trust reveals top ways to make yours dog friendly.
While lockdown may have given the green fingered among us extra time to tend to their gardens, it’s important to remember that certain plants and flowers can be harmful to dogs if eaten.
Whether you have acres of land, a patio or small balcony, Dogs Trust, the UK’s largest dog welfare charity, is advising dog owners of the poisonous plants to watch out for when sprucing up your garden.
The charity is also advising owners to be on the lookout for any signs their dog may be sensitive or allergic to certain plants – signs such as overzealous scratching, excessive licking and biting of paws, or even weeping or inflamed eyes. Check your dog’s coat, skin and ears regularly to look for redness and irritation, to identify any early changes that may need veterinary attention.
Dogs Trust Veterinary Director Paula Boyden said: “Whilst many people will have been sprucing up their gardens during lockdown, as dog lovers we need to be mindful of the risks that some plant types can pose to our canine companions.
“You can still have a beautiful garden if you have a dog, but just be aware that certain plants and flowers can be harmful to dogs due to the toxins if eaten. If you have any plants in the house make sure that they are kept up high, out of your dog’s reach.
“If you think that your dog may have ingested garden plants or is showing signs of being unwell, speak to your vet immediately.”
Here are some of our top tips on making your garden a fun and safe place for your dog:
For more information visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/gardens
