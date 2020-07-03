50 questions to test your knowledge

LOCKDOWN has resulted in a record number of quiz nights taking place across the country every night. Whether with family or friends, quizzing has been a great way to stay in touch and have a bit of fun.

Newbury Weekly News reporter John Herring recently devised this quiz for a group of his friends and we thought you might like to have a go too:

GEOGRAPHY

Cryptic clues reveal cities from around the world

1. Put father in a sack

2. Explode a rooster

3. Garlic chicken goes well here

4. Lichen nearly covers farm animal

5. Facial hair on this English county

6. Dorothy's wizard is feeling down

7. Cutting tool used in conflict

8. Spoilt child is molten rock

9. Multiplying by two

10. Trendy sandwich place has just opened





FILMS

See if you can complete the quote, who said it and which film it's from

1. “-----? Where we're going we don't need -----”

2. “Do, or do not...”

3. “I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched C-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate. All these moments will be lost in time, like...”

4. “Toto I've a feeling we're not in...”

5. “I'm gunna make him an offer...”

6. “Where shall I go, what shall I do? Frankly my dear...”

7. “Louis I think this is the beginning of a...”

8. “Surely you can't be serious. I am serious...”

9. “Father to a murdered son, husband to a murdered wife....”

10. “Now listen ere. He's not the Messiah. He's a ....”

HISTORY

1. Who was British Prime Minister at the start of the Second World War?

2. The Wars of the Roses was fought between the houses of York and?

3. Charles de Gaulle said how can anyone govern a nation that has 246 different kinds of what?

5. What year did Rosa Parks refuse to give up her seat to a white man on a bus in Montgomery, Alabama

6. What is Valentina Tereshkova's claim to fame

7. Which band takes their name from a term for a UFO used by allied airmen in the Second World War?

8. What happened in Rome on March 15, 44BC?

9. Who is the only British Prime Minister to be assassinated?

10. "Four score and seven years ago..." is the start of which famous speech?

NUMBERS

Each answer is a number. Add them up and give yourself a bonus point if you get the total right

1. How many labours did Hercules complete?

2. How many rings of power were given by Sauron in the Lord of the Rings?

3. What is the meaning of Life, the universe and everything according to Douglas Adams

4. In golf, an eagle is how many under par?

5. How many red balloons are there in the 19xx hit song by Nena?

6. In Scrabble what is the value of the letter K?

7. In the nursery rhyme Sing a Song of Sixpence, how many blackbirds were baked in a pie?

8. In the Harry Potter series, how many Horcruxes did Voldemort make?

9. Which Apollo mission landed Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin on the Moon?

10. A platinum anniversary is how many years?

GENERAL KNOWLEDGE

1. What is the chemical symbol for Tungsten?

2. What's the collective noun for Hyenas?

3. Who won the Golden Boot at the 2018 Fifa World Cup?

4. Vexillology is the study of what?

5. In computing what does http stand for?

6. Which actress was born Frances Ethel Gumm in 1922?

7. What is Postman Pat's surname?

8. Which song opens with the line I wanna hold 'em like they do in Texas, please

9. The six main characters of Friends appeared in all 236 episodes, who is the next most regular character to appear in the show?

10. What is the patella better known as?

Click here for the answers