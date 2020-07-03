50 questions to test your knowledge

Answers to John Herring's quiz

GEOGRAPHY

1. Baghdad

2. Bangkok

3. Kiev

4. Moscow

5. Tashkent

6. Oslo

7. Warsaw

8. Bratislava

9. Dublin

10. New Delhi

FILMS

1. “Roads? Where we're going we don't need roads” Dr Emmett Brown, Back to the Future

2. "Do, or do not. There is no try" Yoda, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

3. “I've seen things you people wouldn't believe. Attack ships on fire off the shoulder of Orion. I watched C-beams glitter in the dark near the Tannhäuser Gate. All these moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain." Time to die, Roy Batty, Bladerunner

4. “Toto I've a feeling we're not in Kansas anymore." Dorothy Gale, The Wizard of Oz

5. “I'm gunna make him an offer he can’t refuse." Don Vito Corleone, The Godfather

6. “Where shall I go, what shall I do? Frankly my dear I don’t give a damn." Rhett Butler, Gone with the Wind

7. “Louis I think this is the beginning of a beautiful friendship." Rick Blaine, Casablanca

8. “Surely you can't be serious. I am serious and don’t call me Shirley." Dr Rumack, Airplane!

9. “Father to a murdered son, husband to a murdered wife and I will have my vengeance, in this life or the next." Maximus Decimus Meridius, Gladiator

10. “Now listen ere. He's not the Messiah. He's a very naughty boy.” Brian’s mother (Mandy Cohen), Monty Python’s The Life of Brian

HISTORY

1. Neville Chamberlain

2. Lancaster

3. Cheese

5. 1955

6. First woman in space

7. Foo Fighters

8. Julius Caesar was murdered

9. Spencer Percival

10. The Gettysburg Address by Abraham Lincoln

NUMBERS

Each answer is a number. Add them up and give yourself a bonus point if you get the total right

1. 12

2. 19

3. 42

4. 2

5. 99

6. 5

7. 24

8. 7

9. 11

10. 70

TOTAL ADDS UP TO: 291

GENERAL KNOWLEDGE

1. W

2. A cackle

3. Harry Kane

4. Flags

5. Hypertext Transfer Protocol

6. Judy Garland

7. Clifton

8. Poker Face by Lady Gaga

9. Gunther appears in 151

10. Kneecap