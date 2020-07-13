Slithering wildlife! Squeaking grass snake in Newbury caught on video

SNAKES are making the most of the sunshine at the moment and Thatcham resident Nicky McDonald managed to snap the picture above of a grass snake on her walk at the weekend.

Mrs McDonald said she was walking along the canal path, between the swing bridge and lock next to the Discovery Centre path, when she spotted the slithery reptile on the pathway.

She posted her picture in response to a plea from Jackie Mills, also from Thatcham, who had posted a short clip of a snake making a rather peculiar squeaking noise which had perplexed her.

Mrs Mills was walking with her husband by the Monkey Bridge in Newbury when she saw the snake and when she got out her phone to video it, before it disappeared into the reeds towards the water, she heard the strange squeaking sound.

Mrs Mills said: "I would say the snake was about two foot long and it didn't seem to have caught an animal or anything, so it sounded like it had made the noise itself.

"My husband was just surprised that I managed to stand still and take a short video rather than run off!"

While most people agree that Mrs Mills had spotted a grass snake, there have been varying views as to what made the squeaking sound - was it the snake or had it caught something that squeaked as it lost its fight? Have a listen - what do you think?