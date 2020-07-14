Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social
go
Tue, 14 Jul 2020
Phil Cannings
phil.cannings@newburynews.co.uk
Contact:
Mobile
In March Newbury Town Council scattered seeds in the new wildflower meadow in City playground, Andover Road. These pictures and video were taken today and the result is stunning.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News
Characters left: 1000
standard
Wildflowers in the centre of Newbury
A wrap for Newbury's Watermill theatre
Not just for bumpkins, this was the original West Berks workshirt
Squeaking grass snake caught on video
Comet Neowise passes over Greenham Business Park West Berkshire
Have you spotted flying ants across West Berkshire?
International Space Station, 2 planets and 1 comet
Is the beast of Berkshire on the prowl?
POLL: What would you like in the vacant John Lewis unit at Parkway?
Northcroft Lido NOT reopening this summer
Change to lane markings on busy Newbury A4 junction
Queue nearly a kilometre long measured at level crossing in traffic survey
Newbury John Lewis shop in Parkway to close
Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury
Powered by Miles 33
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News