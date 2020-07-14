Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Wildflowers in the centre of Newbury

City playground full of colour

Wildflowers in the centre of Newbury

In March Newbury Town Council scattered seeds in the new wildflower meadow in City playground, Andover Road. These pictures and video were taken today and the result is stunning.

