Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Socially distanced cloud family floats over Newbury

'looks like a pod of dolphins'

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886684

Socially distanced cloud family floats over Newbury

WE'RE loving your cloud pictures and Robbie Calow sent us this unusual formation he spotted over Newbury last week.

Another eagle-eyed spotter took a snap of the same 'cloud family' at Castle Park, Newbury and said 'looks like a pod of dolphins jumping through the sea'.

100%

Have you taken pictures of unusual clouds? Send them to geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk and let's create a gallery

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Updated map shows where deaths involving coronavirus have happened

Coronavirus West Berkshire

Eat Out to Help Out: Local restaurants that have signed up so far

Eat Out to Help Out: Local restaurants which have signed up so far

Man avoids jail for child sex assault

Man avoids jail for child sex assault

Thatcham Discovery Centre playground closed for up to 3 days

Thatcham Discovery Centre playground closed for up to 3 days

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33