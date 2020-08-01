Socially distanced cloud family floats over Newbury

WE'RE loving your cloud pictures and Robbie Calow sent us this unusual formation he spotted over Newbury last week.

Another eagle-eyed spotter took a snap of the same 'cloud family' at Castle Park, Newbury and said 'looks like a pod of dolphins jumping through the sea'.

Have you taken pictures of unusual clouds? Send them to geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk and let's create a gallery