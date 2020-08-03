Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

You cannot be cirrus! - whimsical skies over Beedon capture the imagination

Geraldine Gardner

PENNY Boden was in her back garden in Beedon when she spotted this whimsical cloud.

Mrs Boden said: "I do like taking photos, so when I saw the ones which looked like dolphins [on the Newburytoday website] I took these.

"They could be a flower or Will-o'-the-wisp type thing?"

We think it is a cirrus cloud, described on the Met Office website as 'short, detached, hair-like clouds found at high altitudes. These delicate clouds are wispy, with a silky sheen, or look like tufts of hair. In the daytime, they are whiter than any other cloud in the sky. While the Sun is setting or rising, they may take on the colours of the sunset.'

More specifically we think it might even be cirrus uncinus: 'With its trademark hook shape, cirrus uncinus is famous for looking like a horse's tail. These wispy streaks of cirrus cannot be seen without a characteristic 'flick' at the end of its tail.'

Penny Boden's view of the cloudy sky from her garden. If you want to add pictures of the clouds to our gallery, email geraldine.gardner@newburnews.co.uk 

