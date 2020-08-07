Hot air balloons make unexpected landing in Stockcross, West Berkshire on hottest day of the year

Hot air balloons over West Berkshire on hottest day of the year
JORDAN Burcher captured the moment these hot air balloons landed in Stockcross earlier this morning.
A host of balloons were spotted across the West Berkshire skies in the early morning, but eagle-eyed Miss Burcher got quite a surprise when she was rather closer to them than expected.
She said: "They came down in the playing fields in the village. I was walking the dog - it was an amazing sight!"
Did you see the hot air balloons across Newbury?
