Hot air balloons make unexpected landing in Stockcross, West Berkshire on hottest day of the year

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

JORDAN Burcher captured the moment these hot air balloons landed in Stockcross earlier this morning. 

A host of balloons were spotted across the West Berkshire skies in the early morning, but eagle-eyed Miss Burcher got quite a surprise when she was rather closer to them than expected.

She said: "They came down in the playing fields in the village. I was walking the dog - it was an amazing sight!"

