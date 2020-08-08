Adder pictured at Greenham Common - beware when walking with children and dogs

ANGELIKA Rivero was walking on Greenham Common this morning when she came across this adder.

There are many snakes in the undergrowth on the common and in other country walking areas and it is a reminder to take care when taking advantage of the good weather and getting outside.

Mrs Rivero, who lives in Newbury said: "If you are heading out into the countryside this weekend please do not forget that grassland and scrub is home to many creatures who are perfectly camouflaged, like this adder on Greenham Common this morning.

"Don’t go off paths unless you are wearing boots and long trousers/long sleeve tops. Look out for younger children in particular, and dogs off the lead, adders have a nasty bite when they are disturbed."

The Wildlife Trusts website says: 'The adder is the UK's only venomous snake, but its poison is generally of little danger to humans: an adder bite can be very painful and cause a nasty inflammation, but is really only dangerous to the very young, ill or old. If bitten, medical attention should be sought immediately, however.

'Adders are secretive animals and prefer to slither off into the undergrowth than confront and bite humans and domestic animals; most attacks happen when they are trodden on or picked up. Instead, they use their venom to immobilise and kill their prey of small mammals, nestlings and lizards.'

So enjoy the sunshine, but also be aware of the wildlife that lives in these open spaces.