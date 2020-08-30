Love these little meeces to pieces? Where to buy Newbury Crafters work this weekend

NEWBURY Crafters group will be demonstrating outside Pandora’s Box Emporium in Faraday Road, on Bank Holiday Monday, August 31, 11am to 2pm. Visitors can see how to make bags, felted animals, handmade cards, quilting, pyrography, art, doodling and more.

Many items will be for sale in the unit by Mellie Makes Crochet, Mo’s Crafty Corner, Rita Butler Jewellery, Dawn Ladds Wet Felted Pictures, Brenda Roullier Art, Mrs Inkys Cards & Frames, Vicky Attard Papercuts, Andree Masks by Islaboo, Rachel Campbell Decoupage and Dragons Hoard Felt & Doodles.