Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Love these little meeces to pieces? Where to buy Newbury Crafters work this weekend

Demonstrations outside Pandora's Box on Bank Holiday Monday

Trish Lee

trish lee

trish.lee@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886663

Love these little meeces to pieces? Where to buy Newbury Crafters work this weekend

NEWBURY Crafters group will be demonstrating outside Pandora’s Box Emporium in Faraday Road, on Bank Holiday Monday, August 31, 11am to 2pm. Visitors can see how to make bags, felted animals, handmade cards, quilting, pyrography, art, doodling and more.

Many items will be for sale in the unit by Mellie Makes Crochet, Mo’s Crafty Corner, Rita Butler Jewellery, Dawn Ladds Wet Felted Pictures, Brenda Roullier Art, Mrs Inkys Cards & Frames, Vicky Attard Papercuts, Andree Masks by Islaboo, Rachel Campbell Decoupage and Dragons Hoard Felt & Doodles.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Man admits raping a child

Man admits raping a child

Man who attacked woman 'severely beaten' in prison

Man who attacked woman 'severely beaten' in prison

Man jailed for savage attack on partner

Man jailed for savage attack on partner

Lidl launches appeal over sign at Newbury Retail Park

Lidl launches appeal over sign at Newbury Retail Park

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33