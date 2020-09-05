Sculpture park opens at Shaw House this weekend

THE eagerly awaited Altered States Open Air Sculpture Exhibition opens at Shaw House today (Saturday).

The expansive Orangery Lawns have been transformed into a sculpture park where visitors can wander around a varied array of sculpture in wood, metal, stone and metal resin and discover innovation and imagination encapsulated in traditional, modern and contemporary work that has been sourced throughout the country.

All the works are for sale.

The exhibition will be open to the public from 11am to 4pm, seven days a week, until September 27.



Just a polite note of caution: Families are welcome but are encouraged to respect the works.

They are not interactive and for safety purposes, visitors are asked not to touch the sculptures.

Government guidelines regarding the pandemic are to be observed at all times.

Sculptures will be well spaced apart to allow social distancing within the grounds.



This exhibition was scheduled for the month of May but, like a mighty phoenix, rises from the ashes of postponement to give people a much-needed and deserved space in which to wander and wonder.



Shaw House opening information:

Monday to Friday: Visitors will have access to the grounds only. Toilets will be available.

Visitors are asked to please respect the space around those celebrating their weddings and other ceremonies within the main house.



Weekends: The house and grounds will be available. The shop and café will be open. The café will be running a take-out service. Toilets will be available and there will be limits on single person/households in the lifts.

