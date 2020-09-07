Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Autumn Out & About magazine free to pick up from West Berkshire outlets from September 3

Lifestyle, leisure, food and features

Geraldine Gardner

Geraldine Gardner

geraldine.gardner@newburynews.co.uk

AFTER a lockdown break, Out & About magazine is back and filled with features, fashion, food and lifestyle articles.
Eleanor Gilbert, also known as Berkshire Farm Girl, joins the magazine as a regular contributor, taking readers through the seasons and how farming has adapted in the technological age.

The River Kennet is also featured with a gallery of photographs giving a flavour of its natural beauty and we learn why this chalk stream is so important to the environment.

There’s a hint of nostalgia in a new book about the old Reliance Motor Company, written by the founder George Hedges’ grandson, Barrie.

We’ve found places close to home to enjoy a break away and there are plenty of recipes to try and you could win a pamper package from Sequoia Hair, Newbury.

Make sure you pick up your copy of Out & About magazine from from your local village store or one of the many town centre outlets, listed below

