Autumn Out & About magazine free to pick up from West Berkshire outlets from September 3

AFTER a lockdown break, Out & About magazine is back and filled with features, fashion, food and lifestyle articles.

Eleanor Gilbert, also known as Berkshire Farm Girl, joins the magazine as a regular contributor, taking readers through the seasons and how farming has adapted in the technological age.

The River Kennet is also featured with a gallery of photographs giving a flavour of its natural beauty and we learn why this chalk stream is so important to the environment.

There’s a hint of nostalgia in a new book about the old Reliance Motor Company, written by the founder George Hedges’ grandson, Barrie.

We’ve found places close to home to enjoy a break away and there are plenty of recipes to try and you could win a pamper package from Sequoia Hair, Newbury.

Make sure you pick up your copy of Out & About magazine from from your local village store or one of the many town centre outlets, listed below