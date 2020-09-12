Roots rock reggae DJ Valentino celebrates first year with Kennet Radio

FRANCO Agresta is celebrating a year broadcasting on local radio station Kennet Radio 106.7. He presents the Roots Rock Reggae show every Sunday between 6pm and 9pm.





It was back in 1972 that a 17-year-old Franco started as a mobile DJ and 10 years later started a Jamaican-style reggae sound system called Gorgon Hi Power. Apart from playing all around the UK, he also gigged at many prestigious venues such as Heaven, Richard Branson’s ‘superclub’ in Charing Cross, and The Jazz Café at Camden. He worked as studio engineer for Danny Baker and Phil Jupitus at GLR, the BBC’s local London radio station.

In 1991 Franco played at Notting Hill Carnival before moving to Kintbury and becoming part of the popular Newbury reggae scene at the time, with UK reggae producer Rej Fort at Seven Sense studios Newbury, as a session keyboard player, working on many albums for local artists.

After Franco’s move to Hungerford in 2016 he became involved in many musical projects, but now, like for many working in the leisure industry, life is difficult as coronavirus has made live gigs impossible.

Kennet Radio and Franco are celebrating his first year as a volunteer DJ – Valentino – at the local station for Newbury and Thatcham, where he presents the weekly Roots Rock Reggae show every Sunday between 6pm and 9pm. He plays the vast array of music of the Caribbean – ska, rock steady, roots reggae, dancehall, ragga and dub stretching from 1960s to now.

Franco says: “The show has no demographic age, it appeals to all ages.

“Kennet Radio is the local station the plays the best mix of music around.

“Tune in Sundays and be part of the show, text in live for a shout out – 07418 310210.”