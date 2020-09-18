Game for a laugh: Hungerford Comedy Club opens its gates at tennis courts

HUNGERFORD Comedy Club returns to live performance in the town with an open air show on September 26 at the tennis courts at Hungerford Club, and the show starts at the earlier time of 7pm.

Star of his own Radio 4 series, Adam Bloom is the headline act for the night that also features three great comedians in Lee Hudson, Winter Foenander and Tara Newton-Wordsworth. MC and host Graeme Coulam is excited about the prospect of

returning to a live show, albeit outside.

“We’ve already sold a third of the tickets, and it seems our audience is just as keen as me to get the show on the road again,” he said.

“The Hungerford audience has been fabulously loyal throughout the Covid-19 crisis, coming along to our online shows and supporting acts whose livelihood has been wrecked by not being able to perform.

“On this occasion we’ve incentivised our audience to share the risk on the weather by offering tickets at bargain basement prices in the run up to the actual show.

“Ticket prices are going up daily as the show date approaches, but it looks like there won’t be any left for those waiting to see what the weather forecast says. ”

Adam Bloom is one of Britain’s most inventive comedians, selling out solo shows at numerous Edinburgh Fringes, a tour of Britain and theatres at festivals in Melbourne, Sydney, Auckland, Wellington and Cape Town. He has also written three series of The Problem with Adam Bloom for BBC Radio 4.

Lee Hudson proved popular with the Hungerford audience at a showcase night in 2019 with his ‘everyman’ style of humour and self-deprecation. Winter Foenander has been performing in the UK for more than seven years and has recently toured internationally.

His fearlessness on stage, coupled with devastating punchlines has drawn comparisons with fellow Irishman Andrew Maxwell.

He has appeared on Channel 4, BBC radio and Ireland’s TV3. Delving into the hilarious (often sanity threatening) world of

parenthood, Tara Newton-Wordsworth muses on raising kids in modern UK, versus growing up in outback Australia.

She has been described by Stephen Fry as “very talented and very of the moment”.

Tickets are available from www.hungerfordcomedyclub.org.uk