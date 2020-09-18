Newbury heritage walking trail makes Second World War connections



WEST Berkshire Museum and Greenham Control Tower have joined forces to create a fascinating Heritage Walking Trail for Newbury to explore its historical connections to the Second World War.

The trail is approximately 2.7 miles in length. It starts from the West Berkshire Museum and ends at Newtown Road Cemetery. The trail highlights significant sites in Newbury and outlines their relevance to the Second World War. Before starting the trail, please take the opportunity to visit the museum and see its wartime displays.

The incentive for the walking trail was initially the 75th anniversary of VE Day, but it has evolved into a general memory trail of people, events and locations around Newbury from the Second World War era. There is the option of collecting a free trail leaflet or downloading a free trail app for your smartphone.

The trail leaflet has a number of additional significant locations further afield, which gives the option of a longer walk or a short drive or cycle. Greenham Common Control Tower is the furthest southerly location, but the significant role the common played in the Second World War makes it well worth a visit.

Tail fin of bomb dropped in Newbury in 1943, which can be seen on display in the museum’s exhibition Lives and

Landscape. NEBYM:1989.29

Trail leaflets can be collected from both West Berkshire Museum and Greenham Control Tower. Please check the websites for opening times:

www.westberkshireheritage.org/

west-berkshire-museum

www.greenhamtower.org.uk

The digital app is available to download on smartphones, search for PocketSights on Google Play or the App Store.