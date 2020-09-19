International Space Station visible over UK every night for the next 2 weeks

Star gazers and space enthusiasts rejoice as the International Space Station is visible over UK skies from today, September 19, until October 6.

The manned spacecraft will pass at 7.52pm tonight (Saturday) from the south, then a little later at 8.40pm tomorrow from the south west.

Both passes should be bright.

Times vary each day - but are all at the more sociable times of between 7.30pm and 10pm - and as daylight hours get shorter there may be more opportunities to spot the manned spacecraft as it orbits the Earth.

Remember these times are subject to change at the last minute - if the International Space Station performs an orbital boost and changes its orbit.