International Space Station visible over UK every night for the next 2 weeks

You should be able to spot the manned spacecraft this evening

Jonathan Ashby

Jonathan Ashby

jonathan.ashby@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886637

Timetable for spotting the International Space Station as it passes over the UK and nine-year-old Lottie from Newbury takes her first cosmic photograph

International Space Station Image: NASA

Star gazers and space enthusiasts rejoice as the International Space Station is visible over UK skies from today, September 19, until October 6.

The manned spacecraft will pass at 7.52pm tonight (Saturday) from the south, then a little later at 8.40pm tomorrow from the south west.

Both passes should be bright.

Times vary each day - but are all at the more sociable times of between 7.30pm and 10pm - and as daylight hours get shorter there may be more opportunities to spot the manned spacecraft as it orbits the Earth.

Remember these times are subject to change at the last minute - if the International Space Station performs an orbital boost and changes its orbit.

