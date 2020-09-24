Dogs Trust issues firework advice for dog owners ahead of Hallowe'en, Diwali and bonfire night

CORONAVIRUS may have put paid to big firework displays, but with the approach of Hallowe'en, Diwali and bonfire night, Dogs Trust is issuing advice to dog owners whose pets are scared of fireworks.

The charity says that the time to prepare your dog is now as leaving it until the night to try and relax your dog is likely to be too late.

Head of Canine Behaviour at Dogs Trust Jenna Kiddie says: “Dogs have approximately four times more sensitive hearing than humans, so the loud cracks and bangs of fireworks can often be a terrifying experience for them. Fireworks also tend to be sudden, unpredictable and bright. This combination can be distressing and have a lasting impact on dogs.

“There are lots of things dog owners can do to help make fireworks less stressful for their dogs. Simple steps such as providing safe spaces for them to hide or settling them before the fireworks start can make a big difference.

“We would also urge anyone thinking of putting on their own fireworks display to consider the welfare of their four-legged friends and others in the neighbourhood by following our Firework Dog Code.”

Advice for dog owners:

Walk your dog before dark – make sure your dog is well exercised and has had a toilet break before the fireworks begin

Feed your dog before the fireworks begin as they may become unsettled and not want to eat during the fireworks

Make sure your house and garden are secure during the fireworks as fear may make your dog try to escape

Try to settle your dog before the fireworks start – if your dog is in familiar safe surroundings it will help them cope with the noise

Provide a safe hiding place – make sure your dog has somewhere safe in their favourite room, perhaps under a table

Close curtains, turn lights on, and turn up the volume on your TV or radio to drown out firework noises and flashing lights

Advice for people wishing to host a private display

Let your neighbours know well in advance, so they can prepare their dogs

Limit your display to 30 minutes or less

Opt for quieter, lower decibel fireworks

For further advice about preventing and dealing with fear of loud noises such as fireworks, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/fireworks