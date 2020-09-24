Dogs Trust issues firework advice for dog owners ahead of Hallowe'en, Diwali and bonfire night
Thu, 24 Sept 2020
CORONAVIRUS may have put paid to big firework displays, but with the approach of Hallowe'en, Diwali and bonfire night, Dogs Trust is issuing advice to dog owners whose pets are scared of fireworks.
The charity says that the time to prepare your dog is now as leaving it until the night to try and relax your dog is likely to be too late.
Head of Canine Behaviour at Dogs Trust Jenna Kiddie says: “Dogs have approximately four times more sensitive hearing than humans, so the loud cracks and bangs of fireworks can often be a terrifying experience for them. Fireworks also tend to be sudden, unpredictable and bright. This combination can be distressing and have a lasting impact on dogs.
“There are lots of things dog owners can do to help make fireworks less stressful for their dogs. Simple steps such as providing safe spaces for them to hide or settling them before the fireworks start can make a big difference.
“We would also urge anyone thinking of putting on their own fireworks display to consider the welfare of their four-legged friends and others in the neighbourhood by following our Firework Dog Code.”
Advice for dog owners:
Advice for people wishing to host a private display
For further advice about preventing and dealing with fear of loud noises such as fireworks, please visit www.dogstrust.org.uk/fireworks
