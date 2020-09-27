Get ready as International Space Station to make incredibly bright pass over the UK

International Space Station spotters should be treated to an incredibly bright pass over the UK tonight (Sunday, September 27).

The manned spacecraft will appear from the west and will be visible from 8.46pm to 8.50pm.

ISS times for the UK have shifted slightly after astronauts had to carry out a manoeuvre to avoid being hit by debris, according to US space agency NASA.

This is why these times are subject to change at the last minute, if the International Space Station performs an orbital boost and changes its orbit.