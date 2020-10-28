November 5 bonfires - wildlife experts urge homeowners to look out for hedgehogs

Hedgehogs in danger during bonfire season
Wed, 28 Oct 2020
WITH a record number of back garden bonfire celebrations predicted to take place around November 5, wildlife experts are urging the public to check their bonfires for wildlife before lighting.
Hedgehogs are in particular danger as bonfire log piles are seen by them as ideal places for shelter - unfortunately the native British mammals regularly fall foul of unchecked bonfires and are killed because of it.
Hedgehogs were recently named on The Mammal Societies Red List of endangered mammals which makes the warning for bonfire night more crucial than ever. Since 2007, numbers of wild hedgehogs in the UK have halved, and there are now thought to be fewer than a million left in the UK.
Garden wildlife expert and director of Ark Wildlife Sean McMenemy says: “Hedgehogs are a welcome sight in any garden, as they help keep control of pests like snails, slugs and other insects. But in the UK these beautiful and valuable creatures are disappearing at an alarming rate. With their natural habitats being destroyed by urbanisation, our gardens are a crucial place of safety for hedgehogs, so it’s important that people do everything they can to protect them.
"Bonfires appear to hedgehogs to be ideal places for shelter. Made from natural materials like wood and compost and full of small nooks and crannies to crawl into, it’s unsurprising that hedgehogs can easily mistake them for habitats. With more back garden bonfires taking place this November there’s an even greater threat to hedgehogs than usual, so we all need to be vigilant. It’s certainly possible to have a wildlife friendly bonfire night if the right precautions are taken!”
Top tips on how to have a wildlife-friendly bonfire this year
If you do find a hedgehog, it’s important to move slowly and calmly in order not to alarm it. Even if the bonfire is lit, if you have followed the steps above you should be able to rescue the hedgehog.
With a pair of gardening gloves, pick it up (along with any nest material it may have been sitting in) and place it in a high-sided cardboard box. Ensure this contains plenty of newspaper, and relocate the box to a safe and suitable location that is far from any fires. Wait until the bonfire is over and and dampen down the fire site with water before releasing the hedgehog under a bush or a log pile to ensure its safety.
Click here for more information about Ark Wildlife
You can find more information on how to look after hedgehogs at British Hedgehog Preservation Society
or The Wildlife Trusts or The Mammal Society
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News