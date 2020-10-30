Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

go

go

Rising star Samson Tsoy to play special Newbury Spring Festival concert

Young pianist has performed at Barbican, Royal Festival Hall and Queen Elizabeth Hall

Trish Lee

Trish Lee

trish.lee@newburynews.co.uk

Contact:

01635 886663

Rising star Samson Tsoy to play special Newbury Spring Festival concert

Samson Tsoy

NEWBURY Spring Festival welcomes a rising star, the young pianist Samson Tsoy, to the Corn Exchange to perform a special
one-hour lunchtime recital at 12.30pm on Monday, November 16.

This will be a live event at the Corn Exchange, following social-distancing regulations.

Both as a soloist and chamber musician, Tsoy has appeared in prestigious venues and festivals around the world, including the
Barbican, Royal Festival Hall and Queen Elizabeth Hall in London.

The 2020 global pandemic changed the calendar of every artist – during the summer of 2020 Tsoy performed at the Wigmore Hall lockdown recital series in June, at Fidelio Orchestra Cafe in July and at Bold Tendencies’ multi-storey car park in August and
September. Each recital was highly praised by the London press with five-star reviews in the national press.

The Corn Exchange recital includes works by Schubert and Brahms and replaces the 2020 Sheepdrove Piano Competition Prize Winner’s recital as the 2020 piano competition was cancelled.
Visit www.newburyspringfestival. org.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Future of Newbury's Kennet Centre revealed by new owners

Future of Newbury's Kennet Centre revealed by new owners

POLL: Do you like the new plans for the Kennet Shopping centre?

POLL: Do you like the new plans for the Kennet Shopping centre?

Prolific Newbury drug dealer jailed

'Prolific' Newbury drug dealer jailed

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 28

Coronavirus West Berkshire: Confirmed cases as of October 28

Newbury News and Media Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33