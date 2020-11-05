Blenheim Palace marks Remembrance Day with 200 silhouetted soldiers

Two hundred life-size Armistice Day soldier silhouettes have been assembled at Blenheim Palace ahead of Remembrance Sunday, November 8.

The 6ft-tall soldier silhouettes, which have been made from recycled building materials, will remain in place for a two-week period afterwards.

In addition to the soldiers, the installation, which has been laid out on the open ground between the Palace and the Column of Victory, also feature 75 poppy wreaths and will act as a fundraiser for the Royal British Legion.

Blenheim’s Park and Gardens will remain open during lockdown. Prices and opening times are available on the website and pre-booking is essential. Visitors will be able to view the figures and also donate money by using QR codes.

The ‘Standing with Giants’ figures are the work of Witney-based artist Dan Barton and are made from recycled building materials. His first major installation at the Aston Rowant Nature Reserve in 2019 proved to be a major success. Over a two-week period the site was visited by over 7,500 people on foot and viewed by hundreds of thousands as they travelled on the M40 motorway. More than £19,000 was raised for the Royal British Legion.

Blenheim Palace’s operations director Heather Carter said: “This year, as a result of the coronavirus, many of the planned parades and services to mark Remembrance Day have had to be cancelled.

“We wanted to do something that would still mark the occasion and help raise awareness of the ongoing need to support our veterans and the amazing work being carried out by the Royal British Legion.

“Now, more than ever, the assistance they can provide is sorely needed and we hope Dan’s extraordinary figures will serve as a fitting tribute to all the fallen and a reminder of the terrible cost of conflict.”

The Royal British Legion delivers vital care and services every day in support of serving members of the armed forces, veterans and their families. They help to ensure the highest quality of care for those suffering physical and mental health issues and help families that need time to reconnect.

Blenheim Palace has a long connection with British military history dating back to its creation back in the 18th century. Its construction was financed by Queen Anne, on behalf of a grateful nation, following the first Duke of Marlborough’s victories in the War of the Spanish Succession.

It was also used as a rehabilitation hospital for soldiers returning from the front in the First World War.

Click here for more information on the project and to donate

www.blenheimpalace.com