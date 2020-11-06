Englefield Estate Gardens open to public every Monday during lockdown 2

THE Englefield Estate has announced that the gardens will remain open as normal.

From Monday, November 9, the gardens will be open each Monday, from 10am-4pm.

A post on the Englefield Estate website says: "The safety of visitors and staff remains our main priority, so your visit may feel slightly different. Social distancing is essential, both in the car park and the gardens.

"We ask that visitors act with kindness and consideration to those around them and please only visit us if you are feeling well. The entry fee of £5 (free for children) will be payable into a secure box at the garden gate and visitors must use hand sanitiser, which will be provided, before paying.

"We look forward to offering you a warm welcome soon. Please no picnics, ball games or dogs, except guide dogs.

"Please note Englefield House is a private residence and is not open to the public."

For more information click here