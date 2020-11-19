Video: Newbury Baptist minister captures swans-a-swimming on the Kennet & Avon canal

Newbury Baptist minister Richard Littledale's evening strolls along the Kennet & Avon canal inspired him to create this short video of swans congregating.

Mr Littledale said: "How lovely to find this scene in the middle of Newbury. I quite often walk my dog Ginny,t about 6pm by the canal and on Tuesday evening I noticed the swans congregating by the bridge behind the Lock Stock, and they looked especially magical lit by fairy lights.

"I went back last night, armed with tripod, to film them.. as for the soundtrack, it seemed the obvious one!"

You can watch the video here: